Dr. McCullough with Joe Rogan: Pandemic Grand Rounds for the PublicDr. McCullough was the guest on the Joe Rogan Experience Dec 8, 2021,and in this record setting interview Dr. McCullough told Joe about public programs all over the country where people are coming out to learn about the pandemic after being stonewalled by public health agencies and medical schools for years.
https://rumble.com/v218tu4-dr.-mccullough-with-joe-rogan-pandemic-grand-rounds-for-the-public.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.