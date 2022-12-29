Create New Account
Dr. McCullough with Joe Rogan: Pandemic Grand Rounds for the Public
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Dr. McCullough was the guest on the Joe Rogan Experience Dec 8, 2021,and in this record setting interview Dr. McCullough told Joe about public programs all over the country where people are coming out to learn about the pandemic after being stonewalled by public health agencies and medical schools for years.

https://rumble.com/v218tu4-dr.-mccullough-with-joe-rogan-pandemic-grand-rounds-for-the-public.html 

Keywords
pandemicjoe roganbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapydr peter mcculloughvax injuries

