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CAN WE BELIEVE ANY OF THE COVID NUMBERS WITH PROFESSOR NORMAN FENTON
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20 views • September 04, 2021
The entire Covid-10 pandemic response has been driven by numbers. From the start in March 2020, we have been bombarded with statistics apparently primarily aimed at keeping us as confused as possible and in a sustained state of fear.
Few academics have been as outspoken as my guest today, who not only dared to raise his head above the parapet early on but also continues to speak out regularly against what he sees as the blatant manipulation of data.
Norman Fenton is a mathematician who is Professor of Risk Information Management at Queen Mary University of London and also a chartered engineer and a fellow of the British Computing Society. He specialises in using Bayesian statistical methods to challenge data and predict probabilities and — despite academic media censorship — has applied his methods to the Covid numbers and consistently found them wanting.
He was among the speakers at last month’s Question Everything one-day summit and last week he wearily Tweeted: 'I've come to the conclusion that we cannot trust any of the “official” statistics driving the Covid-19 narrative.’
Join me tonight at 5pm when I’ll be unpacking what Professor Fenton has discovered in his 19-month interrogation of official figures and what he believes needs to happen for us to find out what’s really happening.
Have you subscribed to the Pandemic Podcast mailing list? Please sign up here http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
Please also make sure you sign and share the Together Declaration http@//www.togetherdeclaration.org
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
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Few academics have been as outspoken as my guest today, who not only dared to raise his head above the parapet early on but also continues to speak out regularly against what he sees as the blatant manipulation of data.
Norman Fenton is a mathematician who is Professor of Risk Information Management at Queen Mary University of London and also a chartered engineer and a fellow of the British Computing Society. He specialises in using Bayesian statistical methods to challenge data and predict probabilities and — despite academic media censorship — has applied his methods to the Covid numbers and consistently found them wanting.
He was among the speakers at last month’s Question Everything one-day summit and last week he wearily Tweeted: 'I've come to the conclusion that we cannot trust any of the “official” statistics driving the Covid-19 narrative.’
Join me tonight at 5pm when I’ll be unpacking what Professor Fenton has discovered in his 19-month interrogation of official figures and what he believes needs to happen for us to find out what’s really happening.
Have you subscribed to the Pandemic Podcast mailing list? Please sign up here http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
Please also make sure you sign and share the Together Declaration http@//www.togetherdeclaration.org
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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