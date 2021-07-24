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Moonshot Is An Obama Foundation Agency Spying On You For Domestic Extremism
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42 views • July 24, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Ever heard of moonshot, another way to spy on you - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/chilling-company-tied-to-obama-foundation-spying-on-americans-online-activity-for-the-government/
CDC caught erasing 6000 deaths from VAERS system - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/cdc-quietly-deletes-6000-covid-vaccine-deaths-cdc-website-total-one-day-caught-internet-sleuths-video/
Don't be fooled, the vaxx is giving people covid - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/07/22/vast-majority-covid-19-cluster-in-cape-cod-were-vaccinated/
Potatohead Biden brings up adrenochrome - https://welovetrump.com/2021/07/22/joe-biden-once-again-talking-about-drinking-the-blood-of-children/
Potatohead worried about corruption...in Ukraine - https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/biden-to-host-ukraine-president-zelensky-at-white-house-urge-him-to-tackle-corruption/?
Potatohead buried info from Ukraine - https://neonnettle.com/news/16023-biden-pressured-ukraine-to-keep-russian-pipeline-deal-secret-hidden-from-congress
National park service is now a spy agency too - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80421/national-park-service-to-spy-on-picnics-family-gatherings-weddings-and-much.html
Anyone can be speaker of the house - https://patriots4trump2020.com/2021/07/should-we-be-worried-about-the-dncs-members-act/
Defund the police but not my security - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/report-democrat-mayors-who-defunded-the-police-spent-millions-on-their-own-police-security-details/
Kids killing themselves way more than 'covid' - https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/alarming-new-study-shows-covid-lockdowns-led-to-five-times-more-suicides-among-children-than-died-of-the-virus/
Haiti gets the vaxx after president assassinated - https://apnews.com/article/business-health-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-haiti-0b632dd3dab61f9a76059860a158ef12
Rent moratorium likely coming to an end - https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/564537-federal-appeals-court-finds-cdc-eviction-moratorium-unlawful
Woke cancel culture gets to the Indians - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/trump-cleveland-indians-name-change-point-people-will-not-take-anymore/
These girls have balls of steel - https://twitter.com/CatchingPlus/status/1418258321555955714
Make sure your stripper pole is secure - https://twitter.com/EdDonnahoe/status/1418340138061418497
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1418495155783364609
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Ever heard of moonshot, another way to spy on you - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/chilling-company-tied-to-obama-foundation-spying-on-americans-online-activity-for-the-government/
CDC caught erasing 6000 deaths from VAERS system - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/cdc-quietly-deletes-6000-covid-vaccine-deaths-cdc-website-total-one-day-caught-internet-sleuths-video/
Don't be fooled, the vaxx is giving people covid - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/07/22/vast-majority-covid-19-cluster-in-cape-cod-were-vaccinated/
Potatohead Biden brings up adrenochrome - https://welovetrump.com/2021/07/22/joe-biden-once-again-talking-about-drinking-the-blood-of-children/
Potatohead worried about corruption...in Ukraine - https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/biden-to-host-ukraine-president-zelensky-at-white-house-urge-him-to-tackle-corruption/?
Potatohead buried info from Ukraine - https://neonnettle.com/news/16023-biden-pressured-ukraine-to-keep-russian-pipeline-deal-secret-hidden-from-congress
National park service is now a spy agency too - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80421/national-park-service-to-spy-on-picnics-family-gatherings-weddings-and-much.html
Anyone can be speaker of the house - https://patriots4trump2020.com/2021/07/should-we-be-worried-about-the-dncs-members-act/
Defund the police but not my security - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/report-democrat-mayors-who-defunded-the-police-spent-millions-on-their-own-police-security-details/
Kids killing themselves way more than 'covid' - https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/alarming-new-study-shows-covid-lockdowns-led-to-five-times-more-suicides-among-children-than-died-of-the-virus/
Haiti gets the vaxx after president assassinated - https://apnews.com/article/business-health-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-haiti-0b632dd3dab61f9a76059860a158ef12
Rent moratorium likely coming to an end - https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/564537-federal-appeals-court-finds-cdc-eviction-moratorium-unlawful
Woke cancel culture gets to the Indians - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/trump-cleveland-indians-name-change-point-people-will-not-take-anymore/
These girls have balls of steel - https://twitter.com/CatchingPlus/status/1418258321555955714
Make sure your stripper pole is secure - https://twitter.com/EdDonnahoe/status/1418340138061418497
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1418495155783364609
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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