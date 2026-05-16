History Is Written by the Powerful | The Truth About Billy the Kid | Dugan Bridges

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Marjory Wildcraft Webinar: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/free-prepare-webinar-how-to-grow

Dr. Diane Kazer Peptide Webinar: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/replay-peptide-revolution-webinar

Andy Schectman Webinar: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/replay-protecting-your-assets-during

Quantum Physics with Ian and Phillip Webinar: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/replay-quantum-energy-webinar-q-and

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Award-winning filmmaker Dugan Bridges joins the program to discuss his latest film, “Blackwater Draw: The Making of Billy the Kid,” a documentary that challenges the official narratives surrounding one of the most legendary figures in American history.

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The film explores how history is often shaped not simply by facts, but by perspective — and by those with the power to write the story. As we see today, the villains are not always the villains, and the heroes are not always the heroes.

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It’s a powerful and timely story that parallels the manufactured divisions and competing narratives dominating society today.

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You can learn more and watch the film at: https://f7film.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further