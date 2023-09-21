not a grim reaper but just a #raven black #bird diving towards passed seccam security #camera
49 views
•
Published 13 hours ago
•
not a grim reaper but just a #raven black #bird diving towards passed seccam security #camera
see the full live show 156
Keywords
cloudghostdarkillusioncloudsnewzealandpatternsgrimreapergrimreeperpresensepariedolia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos