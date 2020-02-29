China Is Destroying Billions Worth Of It's Own Currency

China is widening its efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which now includes destroying and sanitizing money which passes through countless hands.



The People's Bank of China announced it will destroy hundreds of billions worth of its paper currency and use ultra-violet light to disinfect it.



China may go entirely Cashless...possibly leading towards the fulfillment of the mark of the beast prophesy in the bible.



Quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are changing the way in which data is being processed and used. This video explores the sinister reality of how the Mark of the Beast (666) system is coming together, aided by quantum computing (like the IBM Q quantum computer), biometric data and other technological developments. It reveals how the Mark of the Beast technology is here and governments and scientists are wanting to push it through into the public domain, with China's "Social Credit System" giving us a chilling, real-time portent of the future.