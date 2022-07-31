Economic outlook for September and the Great Depression past and Future

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A little history in the correlations of the Great Depression and current forecast. The End of Private Crypto, Market Crash, Deisel, complete breakdown in farming and transportation. Video corrections, I said 85 IRS Agents, should be 8,500, Gold will go to $ 3,000+ and Silver $100, had them switched