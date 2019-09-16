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US Govt Drone Claims Don’t Ring True
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315 views • September 16, 2019
The Pentagon, which has LOST every asymmetric war says the strike that took out Saudi oil production could’ve ONLY been done by sophisticated cruise missiles. These are the same people that said 3 steel skyscrapers COLLAPSED after 2 of them were hit by planes. But is the strike that took out half of Saudi oil production an indicator of how dangerous & unwinnable asymmetric wars have become?
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