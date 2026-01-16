BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Get Off Prescription Medications
Healing the Body
Healing the BodyCheckmark Icon
If you want to get off medications, you need to understand the root cause of your condition and the natural remedies that can fix it,  so you can be successful at ditching the prescription drugs just like I did over 18 years ago.

* Schedule a free program consult with Derek, here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

The views and services offered by Healing the Body (healingthebody.ca) are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical service, but as an alternative for those who are seeking solutions for better health. We do not claim to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease, but simply help you make physical and mental changes in your own body in order to help your body heal itself.

natural remedieshypothyroidstatin drugsppiroot causemetforminheartburntype 2 diabeteshashimotosatorvastatinconsultacid blockersproton pump inhibitorlevothyroxinesynthroidomeprazolehow to get off prescription medicationscholesterol lowering drugshigh cholestrerolnatural protocolheraling the body
