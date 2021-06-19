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Will YOU, as part of the Elect, be deceived at the end?
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33 views • June 19, 2021
Jesus warns us that in the very end time, even the very elect come close to being deceived. Will you be deceived in the face of very persuasive signs and miracles? WHY was Eve deceived in Eden, but Adam was not? What lessons can we learn? Also, how steps are being taken to set the stage worldwide for the coming duo of the Beast and False Prophet and what we need to be watching.
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