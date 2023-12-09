Babylon is fallen: the nations have drunken of her wine

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to sister Maezel from the Seventh-Day Christians Church.
Jeremiah 51:7 says: Babylon hath been a golden cup in the Lord's hand, that made all the earth drunken: the nations have drunken of her wine; therefore the nations are mad.
Wine represents false doctrines and the nations of the world have gone mad with the false practices and beliefs of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church as she is described in Revelation 17 and 18.
