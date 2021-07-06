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Lies About Covid 19 Vaccines
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231 views • July 06, 2021
Few people who have taken a Covid 19 vaccine know how it works or what harm it could do. Their main source of information television, and that is nearly all from the mainstream. Consequently, most Americans have taken the vaccine trusting that it is safe and effective. The science supporting the vaccine, however, is flimsy. Dr. Len and Francesco expose the lies about the benefits of Covid 19 vaccines.
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