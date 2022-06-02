A Right To Self-Defense

* We’re seeing creeping authoritarianism everywhere.

* We’ve seen gun confiscation before.

* Guns are fine for [Turdo], just not for citizens.

* Look at Little Fidel’s response to drug deaths.

* Leaders want population stoned, weak and vulnerable.

* Our leaders are now following Canada’s playbook.

* Canada’s focus: decriminalizing serious crimes.

* Those in charge fear resistance to their policies.

* Americans should be able to defend themselves.

* Republicans seem to be on board with all this.

* There are dire consequences to this.

* TX massacre: police were useless at the scene.

* But where were the cops during these crimes?

* Self-defense: your right and often your only option.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307153304112