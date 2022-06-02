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A Right To Self-Defense
* We’re seeing creeping authoritarianism everywhere.
* We’ve seen gun confiscation before.
* Guns are fine for [Turdo], just not for citizens.
* Look at Little Fidel’s response to drug deaths.
* Leaders want population stoned, weak and vulnerable.
* Our leaders are now following Canada’s playbook.
* Canada’s focus: decriminalizing serious crimes.
* Those in charge fear resistance to their policies.
* Americans should be able to defend themselves.
* Republicans seem to be on board with all this.
* There are dire consequences to this.
* TX massacre: police were useless at the scene.
* But where were the cops during these crimes?
* Self-defense: your right and often your only option.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 June 2022