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Will we die rejecting the Mark?
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78 views • May 07, 2020
We all need to consider this: Death, torture, starvation...will this happen if we refuse the Mark of the Beast? It's not called the Great Tribulation for nothing, you know. The Mark of the Beast (666) of Revelation 13 will be the ultimate line in the sand between following God and following the devil. One leads to death and eternal life, and the other leads to life and eternal death. Which will you choose?
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