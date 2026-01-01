BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cristina Happy New Years Resolution Message for 2026
2 views • 2 days ago
May this post find you well by dearest Cristina. HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026 my daughter and ALL! I hope you enjoy this post? As you know, I started my Resolution a few months back on becoming a better version of myself. Cristina, my 2026 Resolution request for you is let go of PRIDE as I have! I put together an inspirational videos of Tania Khazaal, Nelson Schuman, Kevin Lawson, Sylvester Stallone and Tony Robbins discussing PRIDE and how it effects people. I never knew this until a few months ago. I have become a better version of myself and father as a result of letting go of PRIDE as part of my healing. I love you so much my daughter, not one day that goes by I don't think about you... This is for educational Purposes only Fair Use.
forgivenessfamilycourageseparationfather daughtererasing familyhope and love
