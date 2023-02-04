Create New Account
"IF THE PEOPLE WERE TO EVER FIND OUT WHAT WE HAVE DONE, WE WOULD BE CHASED DOWN THE STREETS & HUNG!"
Published 18 hours ago

Project Veritas - BREAKING - Project Veritas Senior Reporter Chris_Hartsock Confronts YouTube Vice President of Global Trust & Safety Over Tech Giant’s Actions to Remove Our Pfizer #DirectedEvolution Investigation From The Platform


https://www.newswars.com/video-youtube-executive-confronted-over-platform-removing-project-veritas-pfizer-expose/


https://twitter.com/Project_Veritas/status/1621637789753266177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1621637789753266177%7Ctwgr%5Efae8807007d6ef339a01001a6531b7a321c835f6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newswars.com%2Fvideo-youtube-executive-confronted-over-platform-removing-project-veritas-pfizer-expose%2F


Archiving all direct Twitter URLs:


https://twitter.com/alx/status/1621614195857833987?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1621614195857833987%7Ctwgr%5Efae8807007d6ef339a01001a6531b7a321c835f6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newswars.com%2Fvideo-youtube-executive-confronted-over-platform-removing-project-veritas-pfizer-expose%2F


https://twitter.com/Project_Veritas/status/1621604766190034949?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1621604766190034949%7Ctwgr%5Efae8807007d6ef339a01001a6531b7a321c835f6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newswars.com%2Fvideo-youtube-executive-confronted-over-platform-removing-project-veritas-pfizer-expose%2F


https://twitter.com/Project_Veritas/status/1621564110906220544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1621564110906220544%7Ctwgr%5Efae8807007d6ef339a01001a6531b7a321c835f6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newswars.com%2Fvideo-youtube-executive-confronted-over-platform-removing-project-veritas-pfizer-expose%2F


Update 2: Project Veritas has reportedly been locked from accessing its Twitter account following the release of a video 🤯 OOP


Update: Both Facebook and Instagram have banned the latest video of ‘Project Veritas’ confronting the YouTube VP of Trust & Safety over YouTube’s censorship of a previous ‘Veritas’ video.


Project Veritas Senior Reporter Chris Hartsock was filmed questioning YouTube Vice President of Global Trust & Safety Matt Halprin in a video released on Friday.


Hartsock asked the YouTube employee why the company banned a recent video released by Project Veritas that featured a Pfizer executive making disturbing admissions.


“Why did you ban our videotape of a Pfizer director talking about mutating viruses?” the Veritas reporter asked Halprin.


The reporter continued, asking if Pfizer paid YouTube to “run cover for them” and “Is YouTube brought to us by Pfizer?”


Hartsock warned Halprin millions of people would see the video and know he refused to answer for his company’s actions in an act of “cowardice.”


The YouTube Trust & Safety head remained silent while being questioned and threatened to call the police after alleging Hartsock “touched” him.


The powers that be do not want freedom of speech online as it is a massive threat to their global cabal.


https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/1vy6im/if_the_people_were_to_ever_find_out_what_we_have/


https://www.spectator.com.au/2020/06/how-did-a-human-rights-abuser-end-up-running-the-who-and-how-is-he-still-there/

