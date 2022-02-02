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VN Freedom Truckers Winning, Rogan Attackers Exposed, Whoopi Suspended 2.2
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70 views • February 02, 2022
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Mayor of Ottawa Calls Towing Companies to Remove Freedom Truckers — But Runs Into a Hilarious Problem
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Dwayne Johnson, Kevin James, and More Support Joe Rogan as Criticism Mounts
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Shadowy Far-Left Groups Are Behind the Effort to Silence Joe Rogan
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Another Fauci Failure: Johns Hopkins Study Finds Fauci’s “Ill-Founded” Lockdowns Only Reduced Mortality Rates by 0.2%
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Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers say juror ‘violated’ her right to fair trial
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ABC Suspends Anti-Semitic Whoopi Following Holocaust Remarks
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-abc-suspends-anti-semitic-whoopi-following-holocaust-remarks/
Rapid fire
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Biden Is Doomed: 50% of Likely Voters Now Support Impeaching POTUS
https://nationalfile.com/biden-doomed-50-likely-voters-now-support-impeaching-potus/
Facebook Bans American Trucker ‘Convoy to DC 2022’ Page With 139,000 Followers
https://nworeport.me/2022/02/02/facebook-bans-american-trucker-convoy-to-dc-2022-page-with-139000-followers/
DEVOLVED Series, by Dauntless Dialogue
• DEVOLVED | Vol 1 - A Fortified Election
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• DEVOLVED | Vol 2 - Two Sides of the Same Coin
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BUY Raw Pine Pollen
Mother Nature’s super food can improve hormone function, support lung health, and restore immune function, especially due to adverse reactions to Big Pharma products.
ORDER NOW https://bit.ly/RawPinePollen
PROMO CODE • JUSTIN10 • 10% off ALL ITEMS on your first order.
Featured Articles:
RYAN
Mayor of Ottawa Calls Towing Companies to Remove Freedom Truckers — But Runs Into a Hilarious Problem
https://beckernews.com/watch-mayor-of-ottawa-calls-towing-companies-to-remove-protesting-trucks-theres-just-one-hilarious-problem-mm-43930/
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin James, and More Support Joe Rogan as Criticism Mounts
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/01/dwayne-johnson-kevin-james-and-more-support-joe-rogan-as-criticism-mounts/
Shadowy Far-Left Groups Are Behind the Effort to Silence Joe Rogan
https://noqreport.com/2022/02/01/shadowy-far-left-groups-are-behind-the-effort-to-silence-joe-rogan/
JUSTIN
Another Fauci Failure: Johns Hopkins Study Finds Fauci’s “Ill-Founded” Lockdowns Only Reduced Mortality Rates by 0.2%
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/another-fauci-failure-johns-hopkins-study-finds-faucis-founded-lockdowns-reduced-mortality-rates-0-2/
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers say juror ‘violated’ her right to fair trial
https://nypost.com/2022/02/01/ghislaine-maxwells-lawyers-say-juror-scotty-david-violated-her-right-to-fair-trial/
ABC Suspends Anti-Semitic Whoopi Following Holocaust Remarks
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-abc-suspends-anti-semitic-whoopi-following-holocaust-remarks/
Rapid fire
Top doctor calls on employers to reinstate unvaccinated workers, apologize for firing them
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/top-doctor-calls-on-employers-to-reinstate-unvaccinated-workers-apologize-for-firing-them/
Biden Is Doomed: 50% of Likely Voters Now Support Impeaching POTUS
https://nationalfile.com/biden-doomed-50-likely-voters-now-support-impeaching-potus/
Facebook Bans American Trucker ‘Convoy to DC 2022’ Page With 139,000 Followers
https://nworeport.me/2022/02/02/facebook-bans-american-trucker-convoy-to-dc-2022-page-with-139000-followers/
DEVOLVED Series, by Dauntless Dialogue
• DEVOLVED | Vol 1 - A Fortified Election
https://rumble.com/vrjghs-devolved-vol-1-a-fortified-election.html?mref=nmtun&;mrefc=3
• DEVOLVED | Vol 2 - Two Sides of the Same Coin
https://rumble.com/vtfpmu-devolved-vol-2-two-sides-of-the-same-coin.html?mref=nmtun&;mrefc=4
Our Latest Videos:
Jan Psaki “prevent … exercise [of] their fundamental rights.” Covid Slavery, Law & History
https://rumble.com/vssldm-jan-psaki-prevent-exercise-of-their-fundamental-rights.-covid-slavery-law-a.html
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
Books of the Week:
• Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us
https://amzn.to/3tGIDd3
• Maxims of Divine Law
https://amzn.to/3tINcDJ
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1
https://amzn.to/3rAnlLn
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 2
https://amzn.to/33wZ9l6
• COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
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