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Iran and Qassem Soleimani defeated ISIS, while US allies helped it (MIRRORED)
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40 views • January 19, 2020
Iran and Qassem Soleimani defeated ISIS, while US allies helped it (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/G_zwd9rYMPM
Ben Norton explains how Iran and its top General Qassem Soleimani, who was just killed in a US drone strike (a criminal act of war), were leading forces who militarily defeating ISIS. Meanwhile, Washington's allies like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey supported ISIS and al-Qaeda.
This is a clip from our livestream discussing these US acts of war on Iran and Iraq. Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeQ_d...
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/G_zwd9rYMPM
Ben Norton explains how Iran and its top General Qassem Soleimani, who was just killed in a US drone strike (a criminal act of war), were leading forces who militarily defeating ISIS. Meanwhile, Washington's allies like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey supported ISIS and al-Qaeda.
This is a clip from our livestream discussing these US acts of war on Iran and Iraq. Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeQ_d...
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
Category
News & Politics
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