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Challenge Your Governor to Abolish Abortion
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10 views • October 28, 2021
“The Government” is a collective, and collectively, THEY will never abolish abortion. We must call upon individual governors to abolish abortion by asserting State Sovereignty. Pastor Dan Fisher, former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate, and John Michener, Director of Oklahomans United for Life, issue such a charge to the Oklahoma Governor at the Abolition Day rally.
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