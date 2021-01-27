© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tesla Files Declassified
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
1977 views • January 27, 2021
Welcome to National Commuter, a new channel for free commentary on current events and interesting news in closer examination.
The FBI has recently declassified many documents relating to the scientist Nikola Tesla. This is the first report in a series examining the documents more closely. This report will try to make people better informed of the mysteries and machinations surrounding the life and death of the man Tesla - a most important historical figure and pillar of the modern technological world.
Remember to like, comment and subscribe!
The FBI has recently declassified many documents relating to the scientist Nikola Tesla. This is the first report in a series examining the documents more closely. This report will try to make people better informed of the mysteries and machinations surrounding the life and death of the man Tesla - a most important historical figure and pillar of the modern technological world.
Remember to like, comment and subscribe!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.