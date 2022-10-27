Moses and Elijah on the Mountaintop-CHARLES LAWSON SERMON-OCT 27 2022

Scrutinizing
the Event on the Mount of Transfiguration Witnessed by Peter, James,
and John. What It Tells Us About Life After Death, Signs of the End
Times, and Two Important Pillars of Interpreting Scripture
