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Health care workers in SA, explanation of the full catastrophe
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233 views • November 03, 2021
Health care workers in SA telling the truth Senior nurse Excellent explanation of the full catastrophe
Health care workers in SA telling the truth Senior nurse explains it all to the media. 2500 will probably loosing their jobs Senior nurse explains all.
What will the reporters say on air???
3000 South Australian health workers protest.
- 30 out of 38 patients in ICU are vaxed.
- Most hospitalisations are vaccine injured.
- Myocarditis raging among vaxed.
- Massive government/ media coverup.
Health care workers in SA telling the truth Senior nurse explains it all to the media. 2500 will probably loosing their jobs Senior nurse explains all.
What will the reporters say on air???
3000 South Australian health workers protest.
- 30 out of 38 patients in ICU are vaxed.
- Most hospitalisations are vaccine injured.
- Myocarditis raging among vaxed.
- Massive government/ media coverup.
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