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Most Successful Data Breaches Happen Because of This
Finding Genius Podcast
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32 views • August 01, 2022

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FQ6orAtnCs&t=34s


"You won’t believe how easy it can be to compromise your cybersecurity!


Tom Kirkham, the CEO and founder of Iron Tech Security, which provides cybersecurity training and other cybersecurity-related services, exposes two of the most common tactics hackers use to breach your cyber security.

Tom reveals that over 90% of successful breaches are done with the help of INSIDERS. And most of the time, the insider isn’t even aware that they’re contributing the breach operation until it’s too late!


He shares those hackers are not just masters at creating ransomware. They can also be specialists in psychological manipulation and social engineering and use these skills to trick someone into providing them access without being detected. 🧠


Another tactic that’s been known to be used by hackers is baiting employees into using USB drives containing a ransomware or virus by scattering the drives at the office parking lot and waiting for someone to make the mistake of sticking it into their computers at work. 🖥️


Did you know about any of these two tactics before? Leave a ‘👾’ in the comments. "

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