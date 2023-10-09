10/8/2023

Haggai 1:3-8 God Will Build His House

Intro:

The Book of Haggai was written in approximately 520 B.C. Haggai sought to challenge the people of God concerning their priorities. He exhorted them to turn from the uncleanness of their ways and to trust in God. The Book of Haggai is a reminder of the problems the people of God faced at this time, how the people courageously trusted in God, and how God provided for their needs. God WILL build His house….the question is……are we going to build with Him or against Him?