But He That Doeth Truth Cometh To The Light !!!

Excellent Truth About Light !! John 3:20 For Every One That Doeth EVIL HATETH The LIGHT, Neither Cometh To The Light, Lest His Deeds Should Be Reproved. John 8:12 ¶ Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am The Light of he World: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. John 9:5 As Long as I am in The World, I am THE LIGHT of The World. JESUS THE CHRIST is Soon Going to WITHDRAW HIMSELF or LIGHT From This WORLD, PERIOD and Satan Will Be Given POWER over All The KINGDOMS of This Present WORLD as We Know it !!!! "Thus Saith The Lord of Host's " !!! Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. 6 And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. President Trump and All His Political Allies are NOW OPERATING Under The Power of SATAN !!! God Bless Brothers and Sisters !!! Jesus Christ is Coming But Not Until After Satan RULES for 3 1/2 Years. 2 Thessalonians 2:9 Even him, { JESUS CHRIST } whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, 10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.