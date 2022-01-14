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NLR Constitution Series Part 4: Narration & Explanation of Articles 4-7
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20 views • January 14, 2022
In Part 4 of this Constitution for a Natural Law Republic series, I will be narrating Articles 4 thru 7 of the proposed constitution, which will define the roles of the remaining departments and agencies in the Public Service Administrations. These Departments are, Transportation and Infrastructure, the Military, Business Accountability, and Media Accountability. These agencies are integral in forming that solid firewall protecting the Sovereigns of the Republic and will ensure that the economic engine operates in full alignment with Natural Law.
Full documentation and original writings are available for reading and download on the blog at The Freedom Project 2020 website here:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org/to-free-humanity/
Music credits courtesy of Karl Casey at White Bat Audio on YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_6hQy4elsyHhCOskZo0U5g
Full documentation and original writings are available for reading and download on the blog at The Freedom Project 2020 website here:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org/to-free-humanity/
Music credits courtesy of Karl Casey at White Bat Audio on YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_6hQy4elsyHhCOskZo0U5g
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