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Canadian Constitutional Crisis | Brian Peckford | The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast S4: E78
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93 views • February 03, 2022
As per Jordan B. Peterson's YouTube channel's Description Box:
We posted this discussion start to finish in uncut form to maintain full and complete transparency, given its import. It was recorded on January 25th, 2022 and released the next day.
Link to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms press release:
https://www.jccf.ca/the-charters-only...
Information on how to support the JCCF in this matter:
https://twitter.com/JCCFCanada/status...
To support this action https://www.jccf.ca/donate/
Brian Peckford and I discussed his reentry to the political arena after denouncing the Canadian Government for infringements on the Canadian Charter of Rights--a document he played a key role in drafting. In this intense conversation, Peckford outlines a combined plan of action against the Canadian Government over their COVID-19 response and ongoing use of power.
Starting his career as an educator, the Honorable Brian Peckford then served as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador for nearly a decade. He is also an author, former minister, and notable member of the PC Party.
More from the Honorable Brian Peckford:
Blog: https://peckford42.wordpress.com/abou...
Book: https://www.amazon.com/Some-Will-Shin...
We posted this discussion start to finish in uncut form to maintain full and complete transparency, given its import. It was recorded on January 25th, 2022 and released the next day.
Link to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms press release:
https://www.jccf.ca/the-charters-only...
Information on how to support the JCCF in this matter:
https://twitter.com/JCCFCanada/status...
To support this action https://www.jccf.ca/donate/
Brian Peckford and I discussed his reentry to the political arena after denouncing the Canadian Government for infringements on the Canadian Charter of Rights--a document he played a key role in drafting. In this intense conversation, Peckford outlines a combined plan of action against the Canadian Government over their COVID-19 response and ongoing use of power.
Starting his career as an educator, the Honorable Brian Peckford then served as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador for nearly a decade. He is also an author, former minister, and notable member of the PC Party.
More from the Honorable Brian Peckford:
Blog: https://peckford42.wordpress.com/abou...
Book: https://www.amazon.com/Some-Will-Shin...
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