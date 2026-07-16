Song He is Waiting on You ❤ Jesus will come July 17-19 2026 & Then The Age of Grace will end, & 7 Year Great Tribulation begin. Today right now is the day of Salvation 1 Corinthians 15:1-4

JESUS is CALLING YOU!? How He changed my life FOREVER! 🦋 MY PERSONAL LIFE CHANGING TESTIMONY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4W9brk7On-s



I had a VISION of JUSTICE in the form of a human CRYING out in the streets then the Holy Spirit..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is1aQuF56_s



THUS SAYS THE LORD 23/24 SEPTEMBER 2025-16/17 JULY 2026(RAPTURE) #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDzvcPoru0s

🚨 Sound the ALARM 🚨 1234, boom, boom, boom, boom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7Nc1-REW0E



The Life Of Jesus Christ - LDS - Full Movie - Best Quality...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-ZcbjLBtls

CLOCK IS TICKING AS THE WORLD FALLS MORE AND MORE OF THE CLIFF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAhY8mEGV1w

Testimony

https://www.brighteon.com/a4bd2243-6461-40ad-aa47-ed1932e614e8

Israeli Jewish Woman's Incredible Encounter with Jesus | Shiri's Testimony

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sZ_Xze4ykk

Rapture imminent!Maybe it all starts tomorrow July 14th (True Pentecost.Rapture July 14 thru July 17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpBVAvw6Ma4

The Man Who Walked with God… and Never Died!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_-bR14SNRI

JUDGEMENT DAY IS COMING VERY SOON..THIS IS THE ELEVENTH HOUR..ANOTHER MESSAGE FROM GOD..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8WAPvYkIJQ

The most important video Our Sister Hope in Christ has made yet. please listen!! 🙏🙏🙏

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DUQPpT7TjU

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534

https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/