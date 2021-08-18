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Delta variant – is this the next sensational dog-and-pony show?
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130 views • August 18, 2021
Like the rumble of thunder before an approaching thunderstorm, these days we’re hearing about the so-called "delta variant". It is said to be a mutation of the Corona virus, only more contagious and dangerous. and is now to "target" children and young people in particular. Paul talks about how he experiences this "mutation" in reality with his school children and instead of being afraid of mut-ation, he calls for courageous action!
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