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Mossberg 500 second group of shots
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55 views • August 09, 2020
Another demonstration of my favorite recommendation for home, family, personal defense. This is the most straightforward defense platform for novices. It doesn't have to be a Mossberg. Any pump-action shotgun will do. 20-gauges is my strongest recommendation.
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