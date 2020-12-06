© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Free Energy Generator Lauri part 1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • December 06, 2020
Old school 600+ Ampere output generator with very little input. Approx 0.6 Amperes. Problem with measurement was no losses were found in the system and the voltage just kept increasing within certain parameters.
Point to remember and appreciate:; I am only alive due to the immense protection of Yahweh the God and his son, Jeshua. I have had over 40 attempts against my life during my scientist career in 13 years. All my inventions have come directly from His Majesty.I have no background education. Only visions and dreams, recurringly.
Point to remember and appreciate:; I am only alive due to the immense protection of Yahweh the God and his son, Jeshua. I have had over 40 attempts against my life during my scientist career in 13 years. All my inventions have come directly from His Majesty.I have no background education. Only visions and dreams, recurringly.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.