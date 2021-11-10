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Amazing scenes at the Qld/NSW Border. Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, Australia. Nov 7, 2021. Part 5.
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81 views • November 10, 2021
Qld/NSW Border, Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, Australia. 7th November, 2021.
Part 5.
10000+ freedom loving people gathered together in unity and in defiance of tyranny.
I was a cop.
Former police officer of 12 years Alex Cooney speaks from the heart.
Alex broke the straw on the camels back as one of the 1st Australian police officers to break ranks publicly, and expose the fraud.
See his Telegram channel here -
https://t.me/copsforcovidtruth
#ReclaimTheLine
TG -https://t.me/ReclaimTheLine
Insta - https://www.instagram.com/reclaimtheline/
#UniteNowAustralia
TG - https://t.me/unitenowaustralia
The People's Treaty - https://peoplestreaty.online/
URGENT CALL OUT!
https://www.mycause.com.au/p/270544/karen-goori-unification-of-the-nation
#UnificationOfTheNation
This is a Frankie Dog Turner Production, in conjunction with Roobs' Flyers on The Grounded TV Network.
Thanks for watching.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
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All rights reserved.
Part 5.
10000+ freedom loving people gathered together in unity and in defiance of tyranny.
I was a cop.
Former police officer of 12 years Alex Cooney speaks from the heart.
Alex broke the straw on the camels back as one of the 1st Australian police officers to break ranks publicly, and expose the fraud.
See his Telegram channel here -
https://t.me/copsforcovidtruth
#ReclaimTheLine
TG -https://t.me/ReclaimTheLine
Insta - https://www.instagram.com/reclaimtheline/
#UniteNowAustralia
TG - https://t.me/unitenowaustralia
The People's Treaty - https://peoplestreaty.online/
URGENT CALL OUT!
https://www.mycause.com.au/p/270544/karen-goori-unification-of-the-nation
#UnificationOfTheNation
This is a Frankie Dog Turner Production, in conjunction with Roobs' Flyers on The Grounded TV Network.
Thanks for watching.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ (Banned at the moment)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
All rights reserved.
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