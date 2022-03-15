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the Web Pioneer Podcast Series: Parallel Economies and Modern Pioneering Introduction - 01
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53 views • March 15, 2022
Parallel Economy is a real insurance policy against inflation, food prices, gas prices and crime. Listen to this brand new podcast series discussing everything Parallel Economy with a focus on real-world ideas on how you can literally Crowd-Build your own small villages on private land. I provide these thoughts, ideas and solutions freely… you are going to want to ‘binge listen’ to the first 4 episodes and start organizing your own Crowd-Builds.
Visit: https://iam-meta.me
Visit: https://iam-meta.me
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