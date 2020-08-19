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The David Knight Show (19August20 Full Show)
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59 views • August 19, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:14 A virus that kills the middle class
— 00:17:57 Veteran warns city council “families are starving”; let us go back to work or a revolution is coming soon
— 00:31:25 States are turning Democrat b/c GOP is not running candidates in up to a 1/3 of the races. It’s not too late to do something about it. Act quickly
— 00:46:01 CNN viciously attacks My Pillow guy for talking about a treatment instead of vaccine as FOX defends Gates and grovels to him. Meanwhile, Gates is doubling down on his mosquito/death fantasies
— 01:11:18 NZ Prime Minister brags about solitary confinement and family separations in camps after the country locks down after only 4 cases. FEMA camps are coming to USA
— 01:21:46 AstraZeneca scientist calls “anti-vaxers” the “curse of scientists” and brags they WILL get vaccinated as Australian PM says it will be “mandatory” then quickly backtracks and says “free”
— 01:29:48 Kamala laughed about threatened to jail parents over truancy. School districts are sending CPS to homes where children missing ONLINE CLASSES!
— 01:45:47 Dwight Mitchell, FamilyPreservationFoundation.org, joins to talk about recent court decisions affecting parental rights and CPS abuse — and where you can find help
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:14 A virus that kills the middle class
— 00:17:57 Veteran warns city council “families are starving”; let us go back to work or a revolution is coming soon
— 00:31:25 States are turning Democrat b/c GOP is not running candidates in up to a 1/3 of the races. It’s not too late to do something about it. Act quickly
— 00:46:01 CNN viciously attacks My Pillow guy for talking about a treatment instead of vaccine as FOX defends Gates and grovels to him. Meanwhile, Gates is doubling down on his mosquito/death fantasies
— 01:11:18 NZ Prime Minister brags about solitary confinement and family separations in camps after the country locks down after only 4 cases. FEMA camps are coming to USA
— 01:21:46 AstraZeneca scientist calls “anti-vaxers” the “curse of scientists” and brags they WILL get vaccinated as Australian PM says it will be “mandatory” then quickly backtracks and says “free”
— 01:29:48 Kamala laughed about threatened to jail parents over truancy. School districts are sending CPS to homes where children missing ONLINE CLASSES!
— 01:45:47 Dwight Mitchell, FamilyPreservationFoundation.org, joins to talk about recent court decisions affecting parental rights and CPS abuse — and where you can find help
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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