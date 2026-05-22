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The Shaman's Gift
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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The Shaman’s Gift

Begin to meet the ENEMY of the alliance.

 This is a glimpse of the newest Shaman, who believes he is called by Quetzalcoatl to wipe out all who serve the Christian god in his area, in order to bring the old god’s back into world.

 

He’s just as dedicated to his god,

as God’s Men and Woman are to Jesus.

 

Whether modern Christians believe it or not, there are STILL those in the world—including America—who serve the fallen ones and their children. Many believe—and are—the descendants of those hybrids created, that walked the levant, then migrated into Europe, England, and eventually America.

I’ve been to the mounds in Ohio, and other places. I’ve read the old tales. I’ve seen things that cannot be 100% of human origin. I’ve talked to many others who have too. That’s one reason I’m writing the story.

Ask yourself… what would that look like in modern American… if the gloves came off and both sets of worshippers were determined to win the world for their god?

This series was premised on what would happen if a group of fundamentalist Christian families were directly in the cross hairs of a group of those who worship the enemy is all his forms... and do the most unspeakable things.

I mean the extreme ends of the spectrum, at war with one another, for over a century. About families who have spent their entire lives trying to live, raise kids, and serve God, while being targets for unseen evil people. About how men pushed to the edge try to keep their wives and children safe, find the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.... without becoming them... or losing their souls....

 

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

 

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!

If you’re behind – start reading now

I made Book one ‘A Safe HAVEN’ E-BOOK

FREE FOR 90 DAYS,

SO, TELL YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for All Your Support!

Keywords
demonsspiritual warfareend timeschild traffickingshamansdystopian fictionceremoniesquetzalcoatlonline predatorsyou hold the keyrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedommagic ritualsancient paganisma safe haventhe hourglass flipsranch havengods menintriguing truthis there any safe placekinetic christian fictionserpent gods
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