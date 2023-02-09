CRAZY: NEW DIGITAL CASH RESTRICTIONS! - Great Reset CRACKDOWN Continues As CBDC Nears!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the recent news out of the UK by the Bank Of England that Britons will be unable to have more than between 10,000 and 20,000 pounds in their CBDC. This comes just days after it was announced in the UK that Britons will be paid to not use electricity if they use a smart meter, an early sign of a carbon credit system.
The push for a Great Reset is becoming more and more apparent by the day and the conspiracy theories continue to come true. Why? Because conspiracy theorists are paying attention to the obvious.
With a cap on currency under a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), people will slowly be conformed to a cashless society where their money is not their own and the rules of carbon credits and social credits will be applied to their money usage. Their compliance will grant them rations of food and electricity. They will own nothing and be enslaved.
In Australia, we've seen the government slowly demonetize the thousand dollar note, then the five hundred dollar note and now there's a push to demonetize the hundred dollar note. They're pushing down as inflation goes up. This should concern everyone. In a cashless society this type of tyranny will be far easier for the globalists.
All of this under the guise of "stopping money laundering" which the state and banks do best. Will you comply?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=
NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
Follow us on Parler HERE:
https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.