CRAZY: NEW DIGITAL CASH RESTRICTIONS! - Great Reset CRACKDOWN Continues As CBDC Nears!

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the recent news out of the UK by the Bank Of England that Britons will be unable to have more than between 10,000 and 20,000 pounds in their CBDC. This comes just days after it was announced in the UK that Britons will be paid to not use electricity if they use a smart meter, an early sign of a carbon credit system.

The push for a Great Reset is becoming more and more apparent by the day and the conspiracy theories continue to come true. Why? Because conspiracy theorists are paying attention to the obvious.

With a cap on currency under a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), people will slowly be conformed to a cashless society where their money is not their own and the rules of carbon credits and social credits will be applied to their money usage. Their compliance will grant them rations of food and electricity. They will own nothing and be enslaved.

In Australia, we've seen the government slowly demonetize the thousand dollar note, then the five hundred dollar note and now there's a push to demonetize the hundred dollar note. They're pushing down as inflation goes up. This should concern everyone. In a cashless society this type of tyranny will be far easier for the globalists.

All of this under the guise of "stopping money laundering" which the state and banks do best. Will you comply?





