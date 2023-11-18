Create New Account
Israeli army reportedly kills elderly Palestinian man after using him for propaganda
Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has revealed that the Israeli army killed a 79-year-old Palestinian man, who was trying to flee northern Gaza, after using him for a propaganda photo to promote its “safe corridor”.

The IDF - the most immoral, murderous army in the WORLD.

Mirrored - TRT World

Keywords
war crimesgazaidf

