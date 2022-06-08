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Sen. Lee: The left's euphemism for court packing is 'expand the court'
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20 views • June 08, 2022
In an exclusive interview, best-selling author Republican Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) told One America News that the left's euphemism for court packing is "expanding the Supreme Court," which would destroy our judicial system and is the reason he wrote his new book "Saving Nine." One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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