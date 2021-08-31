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The Globalists Digital Currency Is Coming
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51 views • August 31, 2021
The pandemic presented forensically for what it is, namely, a massive theatrical edifice intended to distract popular attention away from the fact that criminal bankers running the monetary system are making a massive push toward full-on totalitarianism through monetary and financial control.
References
(1) BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens explains with gusto that central banks will have full control over retail CBDC transactions, including ability to block individual transactions:
https://youtu.be/mVmKN4DSu3g?t=1537
(2) Sovereign Money (2017), by Joseph Huber
https://www.bookfinder.com/search/?ac=sl&;st=sl&ref=bf_s2_a1_t1_1&qi=lAxjx,SD,aaaVxBtyTDWxd4O2DY_1497963026_1:4:1&bq=author%3Djoseph%2520huber%26title%3Dsovereign%2520money%2520beyond%2520reserve%2520banking
(3) “Can banks individually create money out of nothing?,” by Prof. Richard Werner
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1057521914001070
(4) “Mommy, Where Does Money Come From?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_dBKAWHHQI
(5) Steven Van Metre, “Fed’s Latest Scam to Force More U.S. Debt on Depositors,”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMpI6rWD4uk
(6) “Wherefore Art Thou, Reserves?”
https://youtu.be/1owSYjIT9og?t=945
(7) “Quantitative Easing Is the Biggest Sham Ever”
https://youtu.be/rDtVABEzcy4?t=275
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYOEvurCVuk
References
(1) BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens explains with gusto that central banks will have full control over retail CBDC transactions, including ability to block individual transactions:
https://youtu.be/mVmKN4DSu3g?t=1537
(2) Sovereign Money (2017), by Joseph Huber
https://www.bookfinder.com/search/?ac=sl&;st=sl&ref=bf_s2_a1_t1_1&qi=lAxjx,SD,aaaVxBtyTDWxd4O2DY_1497963026_1:4:1&bq=author%3Djoseph%2520huber%26title%3Dsovereign%2520money%2520beyond%2520reserve%2520banking
(3) “Can banks individually create money out of nothing?,” by Prof. Richard Werner
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1057521914001070
(4) “Mommy, Where Does Money Come From?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_dBKAWHHQI
(5) Steven Van Metre, “Fed’s Latest Scam to Force More U.S. Debt on Depositors,”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMpI6rWD4uk
(6) “Wherefore Art Thou, Reserves?”
https://youtu.be/1owSYjIT9og?t=945
(7) “Quantitative Easing Is the Biggest Sham Ever”
https://youtu.be/rDtVABEzcy4?t=275
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYOEvurCVuk
Keywords
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