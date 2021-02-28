Myanmar: Protesters killed After Police Open Fire During Latest Unrest.

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The UN's human rights office said it has received "credible information" that the crackdown on people demonstrating against a military coup included live ammunition being fired into crowds, resulting in the deaths and dozens of injured people.
It is the highest single-day death toll among protesters, who demanded the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government.
Scouring the internet for all the latest news so you don't have to. I'm Michael Quinn founder of Dissident Right Media. Based in Carlow, Ireland
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