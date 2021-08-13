Attorney Thomas Renz Drops Bombs, Criminal Conspiracy, Hospital Admin Killing For Cash

Thomas Renz is the guy representing the whistleblower claiming 45K+ deaths. He also discusses his legal case against Fauci"The death-jab "vaccine" contains aborted fetal cells from a WHITE baby fetus that was aborted in 1973. (((They))) have kept this fetal cell lineage alive since 1973.Come on folks. It's crystal clear who developed this bioweapon.This is Satan's Tribe versus the world, specifically Europeans.(((They))) want White people dead first. Then implementing their global communism will be much easier. And all you non-White people out there reading this ... as soon as all of us Crackers are gone,you can rest assured that (((They))) are coming for you next."Several COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners, including those being developed by Moderna, Oxford University/AstraZeneca, CanSino Biologics/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, are using a human fetal kidney cell line called HEK-293 to develop their trial vaccines. HEK-293 was originallyderived from kidney tissue taken from a baby girl who was aborted in the Netherlands in 1972 and later developed into a cell line in a lab in 1973." - joozdid911source:StewPeters.TV