© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attorney Thomas Renz Drops Bombs, Criminal Conspiracy, Hospital Admin Killing For Cash
Follow
1
Share
Report
260 views • August 13, 2021
Thomas Renz is the guy representing the whistleblower claiming 45K+ deaths. He also discusses his legal case against Fauci
"The death-jab "vaccine" contains aborted fetal cells from a WHITE baby fetus that was aborted in 1973. (((They))) have kept this fetal cell lineage alive since 1973.
Come on folks. It's crystal clear who developed this bioweapon.
This is Satan's Tribe versus the world, specifically Europeans.
(((They))) want White people dead first. Then implementing their global communism will be much easier. And all you non-White people out there reading this ... as soon as all of us Crackers are gone,
you can rest assured that (((They))) are coming for you next.
https://www.pop.org/which-covid-19-vaccines-are-being-developed-with-fetal-cell-lines-derived-from-aborted-babies/
"Several COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners, including those being developed by Moderna, Oxford University/AstraZeneca, CanSino Biologics/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, are using a human fetal kidney cell line called HEK-293 to develop their trial vaccines. HEK-293 was originally
derived from kidney tissue taken from a baby girl who was aborted in the Netherlands in 1972 and later developed into a cell line in a lab in 1973." - joozdid911
source:
StewPeters.TV
"The death-jab "vaccine" contains aborted fetal cells from a WHITE baby fetus that was aborted in 1973. (((They))) have kept this fetal cell lineage alive since 1973.
Come on folks. It's crystal clear who developed this bioweapon.
This is Satan's Tribe versus the world, specifically Europeans.
(((They))) want White people dead first. Then implementing their global communism will be much easier. And all you non-White people out there reading this ... as soon as all of us Crackers are gone,
you can rest assured that (((They))) are coming for you next.
https://www.pop.org/which-covid-19-vaccines-are-being-developed-with-fetal-cell-lines-derived-from-aborted-babies/
"Several COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners, including those being developed by Moderna, Oxford University/AstraZeneca, CanSino Biologics/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, are using a human fetal kidney cell line called HEK-293 to develop their trial vaccines. HEK-293 was originally
derived from kidney tissue taken from a baby girl who was aborted in the Netherlands in 1972 and later developed into a cell line in a lab in 1973." - joozdid911
source:
StewPeters.TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.