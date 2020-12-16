RED PILL YOUR FRIENDS: THE HUMAN FARMERS

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reallygraceful
Red Pill Your Friends Vol 1 is about the manipulation of the air we breathe, the food we eat, the remedies we take when we’re feeling ill, and our current status as the human guinea pigs of the world.
(If you're reading this, I'm on maternity leave but I'll be back soon!)
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