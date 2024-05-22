Create New Account
[Apr 19, 2018] SEED Vlog 5 - The New Books Are Now Available
Rob Skiba
As mentioned in one of the previous vlogs, I have published the screenplays for the first four episodes of SEED as a book. There are three versions of it and this video explains the differences and how to get them. All three serve as fund raisers for the live-action series, so all proceeds from the sales of these items will be going toward our crowd-funding efforts for the show.

For more information on these books and how to get them, please go to: http://www.seedtheseries.com/newbooks.html

