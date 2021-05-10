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Lessons from Nullifornia: Part 1, Plants
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When it comes to nullification of federal power, California has decades of experience on multiple fronts. And no matter what issue is important to you, there’s plenty to learn and implement. In this part 1 - a 50 year history of efforts by the state to nullify the feds, cities to nullify the state - and individuals to nullify them all.
Path to Liberty: May 10, 2021
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Path to Liberty: May 10, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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