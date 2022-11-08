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Del BigTree at the Highwire
Nov 7, 2022
As the thinking about Covid protocols has slowly shifted across America, news agencies that were some of the strongest voices to condemn anyone who even questioned government-pushed narratives are now asking for amnesty.
#PandemicAmnesty #CovidAmnesty #NoAmnesty
POSTED: November 7, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sbbp8-the-call-for-covid-amnesty.html
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