Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE CALL FOR COVID AMNESTY
458 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 days ago |
Donate

Del BigTree at the Highwire


Nov 7, 2022


As the thinking about Covid protocols has slowly shifted across America, news agencies that were some of the strongest voices to condemn anyone who even questioned government-pushed narratives are now asking for amnesty.


#PandemicAmnesty #CovidAmnesty #NoAmnesty


POSTED: November 7, 2022


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sbbp8-the-call-for-covid-amnesty.html


================================

Keywords
healthamericamedicinepandemicdel bigtreehighwireamnestyprotocolscovidcondemining voices

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket