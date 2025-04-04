Football Star Murdered Over Seat George Floyd 2.0?? Only if the Races Were Reversed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas high school football store and 4.0 student Austin Metcalf was murdered in cold blood by a black student who he didn't know how to track meet. If the races were reversed, of course we would have George Floyd 2.0 and the left is screaming about systemic racism, and predictably the blob's media machine has been quiet about it all