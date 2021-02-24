Vaccines Safety: The DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) Vaccine Roulette - Documentary (1982)

Original television documentary aired in 1982 by NBC investigating transparency, risks and health issues connected to mainstream vaccines. Must watch.Notes: The so-called DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine was altered into DTaP in the 90s and then in 2005 they created the TDaP.Still as dangerous, still as useless, leading to high rates of autism and other chronic health issues.Dr. Andrew Moulden proved that EVERY vaccine causes harm, a micro-stroke in the circle of Willis in the brain."They" don't care about you or your health, this is a racket, a con, and the cult of MDs are so deeply programmed they create lies like SIDS and Shaken Baby Syndrome to gaslight parents and pass the guilt onto them.No vaccine will EVER protect you from ANYTHING and never has. It is a scam from start to finish.Vaccines suppresse the natural expression of toxic material from the body leading to long term chronic diseases like seizure disorders, arthritis, and cancer to name a few.STUDY: "Adjuvants are injected into newborn babies, infants and toddlers in virtually every one of the 27 shots they receive by the age of two, by schedule starting within hours of birth.In the Immunopathological and Hyperalgesic Features study, it says, "Adjuvant arthritis can be induced in the rat by the injection of various bacterial cell walls or their components.." The DTaP vaccine, given 3 times in the first six months of life, contains both adjuvant and acellular pertussis bacteria.The existence of these and similar studies, of the established practice of injection of various adjuvants to induce rheumatoid arthritis in several species of lab animals, and the CDC's recommended vaccine schedule, simply cannot be reconciled."Fed Proc. 1982 Jul;41(9):2577-82.Adjuvant arthritis: immunopathological and hyperalgesic features.Rosenthale ME, Capetola RJ."Physicians are indoctrinated to disbelieve claims of harm and are not trained to... recognize nor required to report any adverse reactions. From 90-99% of adverse reactions reported to doctors are never reported..."