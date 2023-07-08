Sorry, Antarctica is Closed - Taboo Conspiracy

It most certainly is too!



TRY to go to Antarctica! You may go on a "Guided Tour" but you ain't getting into Antarctica!

You'll be turned around by battleships from around the world!

ANYTHING below the 60th parallel is off limits due to the "Antarctic Treaty." And you don't reach Antarctica until the 80th parallel!

So you ain't even getting close!

Supposedly signed during the height of the cold war..... The "Antarctic Treaty"

The world wanted to blow each other up, but put that aside to prohibit ANYONE from going to Antarctica! And it cannot even be looked at again until like 2041.

That's a helluva agreement for land crazed lunatics in government folks!

They have 974 million reasons they can turn you down for a permit!

And just applying for the permit costs you money!

If this don't make you go hmmmmmmmmm you may be dead!

Original video by Taboo Conspiracy

https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c/sorry-antarctica-is-closed:1