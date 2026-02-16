BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PROOF: Nano Materials Emitting Frequencies in the Body
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
720 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
690 views • 4 days ago

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 20%

*

Matt Hazen and Caroline Mansfield rejoin the program to share the results of their latest peer-reviewed, placebo-controlled studies showing nano material in the human body. They illustrate how these tiny elements are receiving and emitting frequencies in and out of our bodies.

-

They also share their studies demonstrating how Masterpeace was able to remove upwards of 80% of these foreign materials. While it is not a complete solution, it represents a promising start to removing unwanted trespassers we never gave consent to have in our bodies.

-

You can learn more or purchase your own Masterpeace, including the hair test, at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
proofnanobody
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

Willow Tohi
Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Belle Carter
The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your &#8220;healthy&#8221; drink may be harming you

The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your “healthy” drink may be harming you

Evangelyn Rodriguez
From hive to healing: The ancient bee product gaining modern medical validation

From hive to healing: The ancient bee product gaining modern medical validation

Willow Tohi
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: New research suggests mRNA vaccines target crucial gut bacteria

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: New research suggests mRNA vaccines target crucial gut bacteria

Jacob Thomas
Unseen risks: Study uncovers cancer-linked chemicals in majority of hair extensions

Unseen risks: Study uncovers cancer-linked chemicals in majority of hair extensions

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy