PROOF: Nano Materials Emitting Frequencies in the Body

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 20%

*

Matt Hazen and Caroline Mansfield rejoin the program to share the results of their latest peer-reviewed, placebo-controlled studies showing nano material in the human body. They illustrate how these tiny elements are receiving and emitting frequencies in and out of our bodies.

-

They also share their studies demonstrating how Masterpeace was able to remove upwards of 80% of these foreign materials. While it is not a complete solution, it represents a promising start to removing unwanted trespassers we never gave consent to have in our bodies.

-

You can learn more or purchase your own Masterpeace, including the hair test, at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further