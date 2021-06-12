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AGENDA 21 IS Now! NOBODY'S TALKING ABOUT THIS - THEY CAN'T HIDE IT ANYMORE.
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310 views • June 12, 2021
How Agenda 21 is forced on the world at national, state, regional and local level.
Infiltration at all levels. Some good advice for countering/sabotaging this essentially communist entity and their sick plans.
By YouTuber: Anonymous Official and with many thanks.
Spread the word!
Infiltration at all levels. Some good advice for countering/sabotaging this essentially communist entity and their sick plans.
By YouTuber: Anonymous Official and with many thanks.
Spread the word!
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